Newman Catholic girls basketball looks to keep playing after unforgettable year

By any standard, the first year for any new head coach promises to be a season they won’t forget.
For Newman Catholic girls basketball first-year head coach Keely Weiner, saying this season would be unforgettable might be an understatement.
The Knights lost four seniors from a season ago, have dealt with missing time related to COVID-19 quarantine issues and wear masks during practice and games.
“The biggest thing is just the challenge of everyone staying healthy,” Weiner said. “On top of the COVID stuff it’s been injuries and keeping people and legs healthy. It’s been good and it’s been fun. It’s gone really fast.”
A healthy team is a capable team. And the Knights had to hit pause on building team chemistry when they missed time around Christmas. The team was forced to quarantine when COVID-19 hit Newman Catholic.
Because of that two-week break, members of the team decided to wear masks not only during practice, but during actual games as well. The girls, especially the seniors, didn’t want to miss any more time than they already did.
“It’s been really different. Coming into my senior year, I never really expected that I would have to wear masks every day,” senior center Faith Wadle said. “Mask breaks and having to worry about keeping it on to be able to play. We never really thought that this year would turn out the way it was.”
Despite all of the outside noise and possible distractions, the Knights have somehow made it work. With new faces and a new coach, Newman Catholic put together a winning record this winter.
The Knights’ latest win came a 47-30 victory over Rockford in the first round of Class 1A regionals on Thursday night in Mason City. Junior forward Elyse Ball scored 22 points and senior forward Kealan Curley finished with 15 points.
Curley has been a large reason why this team didn’t drop off this season. After leading the team in scoring a year ago, she’s averaged close to 14 points per game in her senior campaign.
“I think it’s important for me to bring that leadership, because I’ve been playing since I was a freshman,” Curley said.
Her teammates have spent a majority of the year learning about what it takes to win and growing into the team they are today.
Wadle has been the leading rebounder, Curley and Ball have been the leading scorers, junior guard Emma Weiner has run the point position and senior guard Molly McGuire has been the glue to hold the starting five together.
On top of that, coach Weiner isn't afraid to put in bench players.
"I think that’s what’s really important is we can go down in our bench a little bit and play multiple people," Weiner said. "Everybody works hard and everybody practices. It’s just go, go, go. It’s reassuring that we can put anybody in and feel good about that too."
The Knights (12-10) have a chance to continue the season with another home game in the second round of regional action. Newman Catholic will play Waterloo Christian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Mason City.
And the plan for the team in maroon and white isn’t just to win only one playoff game.
“That’s what we talked about right away is what do we have to do tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday to get ready.” Weiner said. “They’re here every day. We’re in the weight room and things like that. They’re understanding, and they’re ready.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.