Newman Catholic girls basketball looks to keep playing after unforgettable year

Despite all of the outside noise and possible distractions, the Knights have somehow made it work. With new faces and a new coach, Newman Catholic put together a winning record this winter.

The Knights’ latest win came a 47-30 victory over Rockford in the first round of Class 1A regionals on Thursday night in Mason City. Junior forward Elyse Ball scored 22 points and senior forward Kealan Curley finished with 15 points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Curley has been a large reason why this team didn’t drop off this season. After leading the team in scoring a year ago, she’s averaged close to 14 points per game in her senior campaign.

“I think it’s important for me to bring that leadership, because I’ve been playing since I was a freshman,” Curley said.

Her teammates have spent a majority of the year learning about what it takes to win and growing into the team they are today.

Wadle has been the leading rebounder, Curley and Ball have been the leading scorers, junior guard Emma Weiner has run the point position and senior guard Molly McGuire has been the glue to hold the starting five together.

On top of that, coach Weiner isn't afraid to put in bench players.