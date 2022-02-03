 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Hampton wins tense tussle with Manly Central Springs 51-48

New Hampton posted a tight 51-48 win over Manly Central Springs in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

Recently on January 28 , Manly Central Springs squared up on Rockford in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Chickasaws fought to a 22-20 half margin at the Panthers' expense.

