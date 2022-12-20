New Hampton rains down on Charles City 67-21

New Hampton turned in a thorough domination of Charles City 67-21 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 20.
Last season, New Hampton and Charles City squared off with December 21, 2021 at New Hampton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Charles City faced off against Decorah and New Hampton took on Clear Lake on December 6 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.