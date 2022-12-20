 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Hampton rains down on Charles City 67-21

New Hampton turned in a thorough domination of Charles City 67-21 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 20.

Last season, New Hampton and Charles City squared off with December 21, 2021 at New Hampton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Charles City faced off against Decorah and New Hampton took on Clear Lake on December 6 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.

