 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Never a doubt: Durant breezes past Stanwood North Cedar 72-40

  • 0

Durant's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Stanwood North Cedar during a 72-40 blowout at Durant High on December 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 2, Stanwood North Cedar squared off with Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News