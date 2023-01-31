 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Never a doubt: Cascade breezes past Anamosa 63-21

Cascade rolled past Anamosa for a comfortable 63-21 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Cascade and Anamosa played in a 64-22 game on January 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Anamosa faced off against Stanwood North Cedar. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

