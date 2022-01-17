 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with West Branch on top of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but West Branch wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-44 over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 11-2 lead over West Branch at the end of the first quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon came from behind to grab the advantage 26-17 at intermission over West Branch.

The Mustangs enjoyed a 34-31 lead over the Bears to start the fourth quarter.

West Branch's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 14-10 scoring edge over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.

Recently on January 13 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

