Nerve-racking affair ends with West Branch on top of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but West Branch wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-44 over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 11-2 lead over West Branch at the end of the first quarter.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon came from behind to grab the advantage 26-17 at intermission over West Branch.
The Mustangs enjoyed a 34-31 lead over the Bears to start the fourth quarter.
West Branch's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 14-10 scoring edge over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon.
Recently on January 13 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.