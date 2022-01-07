Nerve-racking affair ends with Van Horne Benton on top of Marion 46-39

Van Horne Benton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Marion 46-39 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Bobcats opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Wolves through the first quarter.

Van Horne Benton's shooting moved to a 20-19 lead over Marion at the half.

The third quarter gave the Bobcats a 28-26 lead over the Wolves.

Conditioning showed as Van Horne Benton outscored Marion 18-13 in the final period.

