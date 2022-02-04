Nerve-racking affair ends with Lake Mills on top of Forest City 47-46

Lake Mills poked just enough holes in Forest City's defense to garner a taut 47-46 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Lake Mills faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Forest City took on Waverly-Sr on January 25 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap
