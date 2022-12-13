Nerve-racking affair ends with Iowa Falls-Alden on top of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51-45

Iowa Falls-Alden swapped jabs before dispatching Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51-45 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden faced off on February 12, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
