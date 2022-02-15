Nerve-racking affair ends with Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on top of Calamus-Wheatland 53-49

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep upended Calamus-Wheatland for a narrow 53-49 victory on February 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on February 10 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. For a full recap, click here.
