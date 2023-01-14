Needlepoint: Sheffield West Fork sews up Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in slim triumph 49-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sheffield West Fork didn't mind, dispatching Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 49-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 14.
The last time Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 63-27 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 2, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Charles City and Sheffield West Fork took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 6 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.
