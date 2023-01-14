 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Needlepoint: Sheffield West Fork sews up Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in slim triumph 49-46

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sheffield West Fork didn't mind, dispatching Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 49-46 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 14.

The last time Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played in a 63-27 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 2, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Charles City and Sheffield West Fork took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 6 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News