Nashua-Plainfield triumphs in strong showing over Greene North Butler 41-14

Nashua-Plainfield earned a convincing 41-14 win over Greene North Butler during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Osage and Greene North Butler took on Sheffield West Fork on February 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.
Nashua-Plainfield's shooting darted to an 18-6 lead over Greene North Butler at the intermission.
