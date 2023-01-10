Nashua-Plainfield blitzes Rockford in dominating victory 53-14

Nashua-Plainfield showed it had the juice to douse Rockford in a points barrage during a 53-14 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 10.
Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford faced off on January 11, 2022 at Rockford High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Rockford faced off against Tripoli and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on January 5 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.
