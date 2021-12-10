Muscatine overwhelms Davenport West 61-24

Muscatine rolled past Davenport West for a comfortable 61-24 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 10.
In recent action on November 30, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 4 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
