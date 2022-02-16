Multi-sport standout Aschenbrenner seeing success on hardwood for Osage

The resume that Claudia Aschenbrenner has built over three years at Osage High School is becoming quite lengthy.

Her sophomore year, she was an integral part of the Green Devils' 3A state volleyball championship and was on the quartet that won the shuttle hurdle relay at the state track and field meet.

Aschenbrenner was named to the all-tournament team this volleyball season while helping guide Osage to the 2A semis. She was also named a third team all-state player.

Volleyball and track have allowed her to grab the headlines. Her basketball awards are likely to start trickling in.

And she picked up a pretty big first one.

The junior forward was named as the Top of Iowa East Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon and a few hours later, scored 11 points in Osage's 47-36 victory over Wapsie Valley in it's regional quarterfinal contest.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh, somebody's got to step up,'" Aschenbrenner said. "I'm super proud of myself. I've been getting the shots and it really shows how much hard work has been put in."

It's the fifth straight year an Osage girls basketball player has won the conference's top honor.

Osage head coach Chad Erickson felt like Aschenbrenner had as good of a chance as anybody when the season commenced.

"We knew what she was capable of," Erickson said. "She just really stepped up the whole year for us. She's so athletic, she jumps so well. She's a rare athlete."

At the tail end of last season, Aschenbrenner was starting to get comfortable in her role off the bench and was playing her best basketball.

In the Green Devils' regional final loss to Waukon almost a year ago, Aschenbrenner led them in scoring with 12 points. She had the highest scoring average at among bench players at 6.2 ppg.

"Whenever I can flip that switch, I do it," Aschenbrenner said. "Coming into that last game of last year, if this is how I'm going to play next year, I'm OK with it."

What made her and Erickson come to the realization that she was special was the practices. Aschenbrenner was able to get by Samantha Brandau, one of the more lengthy players on the Green Devils.

That was the game-changer.

"When Claudia gets the ball and she's so explosive, that Sam struggles to guard her," Erickson said. "If Sam struggles to guard her, most people are going to struggle to guard her."

Aschenbrenner is averaging 14.6 points per game this season and 7.4 boards a night while also shooting 50% from the field. She has been one of Osage's best players in leading it to a conference title.

And, currently, a 17-game winning streak the Green Devils will take into Friday's regional semifinal against 15th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg.

When Osage needed Aschenbrenner the most, she delivered. Late in the second quarter against Wapsie Valley, she scored the final five points to give the Green Devils a three-point halftime cushion.

Her home is the high post, trying to figure out where the next pass needs to go or if she sees an opening to drive it into the lane.

"Claudia is a tough matchup inside," Erickson said.

Volleyball and track take up significant time in the fall, spring and summer months. Aschenbrenner always seems to find time out of season to get a couple shots up and stay ready for basketball.

"Making sure you're conditioning for every sport," she said.

The one state tournament Aschenbrenner has not yet been to is basketball. She's two wins away from doing that, but the contest against the Falcons is far from a cakewalk.

A-P is a high-scoring bunch who love to shoot 3-pointers. And when it's players make them at a high rate, it is tough to stop.

"With our zone, we'll have to focus on our perimeter," Aschenbrenner said. "Making sure that we know who their prime players are."

