Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon takes victory lap past Independence 49-24

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon earned a convincing 49-24 win over Independence in Iowa girls basketball action on December 20.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Independence faced off on February 12, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For more, click here.
Recently on December 15, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Iowa City Regina in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.