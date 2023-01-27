 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon produces precision performance against Independence 65-23

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Independence 65-23 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Independence faced off on February 12, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Independence took on Solon on January 20 at Solon High School. For more, click here.

