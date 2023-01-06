Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon posts win at Williamsburg's expense 53-36

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon called "game" in the waning moments of a 53-36 defeat of Williamsburg on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Williamsburg and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 47-39 game on November 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
