Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon makes West Branch walk the plank 47-25

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon put away West Branch 47-25 on January 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, West Branch and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off on January 17, 2022 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and West Branch took on Wilton on January 10 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
