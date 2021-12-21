Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon knocks out victory on Manchester West Delaware 45-31

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon tipped and eventually toppled Manchester West Delaware 45-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Mustangs opened with a 14-12 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Recently on December 14 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Vinton-Shellsburg in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
