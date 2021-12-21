Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon knocks out victory on Manchester West Delaware 45-31

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon tipped and eventually toppled Manchester West Delaware 45-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Mustangs opened with a 14-12 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.