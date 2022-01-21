Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon finds small margin for win in tilt with Maquoketa 47-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon finds small margin for win in tilt with Maquoketa 47-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon didn't mind, dispatching Maquoketa 47-46 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped in front of Maquoketa 16-13 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's shooting jumped to a 30-28 lead over Maquoketa at the intermission.

Maquoketa came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 42-39.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-4 advantage in the frame.

Recently on January 15 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Solon in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

