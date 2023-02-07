Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon collected a solid win over Manchester West Delaware in a 51-33 verdict in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Manchester West Delaware squared off with January 28, 2022 at Manchester West Delaware High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Independence . For more, click here. Manchester West Delaware took on Solon on January 31 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

