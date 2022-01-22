 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon controls the action and Clinton in affair 62-38

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Clinton 62-38 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 22.

In recent action on January 11, Clinton faced off against Davenport West and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on West Branch on January 17 at West Branch High School. For more, click here.

