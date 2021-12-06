 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon casts spell on Iowa City Regina 53-50

With little to no wiggle room, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon nosed past Iowa City Regina 53-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.

In recent action on November 30, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Williamsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Tipton on November 30 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's shooting moved to a 34-21 lead over Iowa City Regina at halftime.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's leg-up showed as it carried a 47-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Iowa City Regina's finishing flurry, but Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

