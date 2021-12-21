Monticello pockets solid victory over Durant 47-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Monticello nabbed it to nudge past Durant 47-38 at Monticello High on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 14, Monticello faced off against Anamosa and Durant took on Iowa City Regina on December 14 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.