Monticello pockets narrow victory over Iowa City Regina 50-46

Monticello topped Iowa City Regina 50-46 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 8.

Monticello's shooting jumped to a 27-20 lead over Iowa City Regina at the half.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Regals' finishing flurry, but the Panthers swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

