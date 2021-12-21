'Miracle' 3-pointer by Klobassa spurs Osage past West Fork

Taylor Klobassa was the third option off an inbounds play Tuesday night.

The first option was letting Samantha Brandau get into the paint. Option two was find Claudia Aschenbrenner if the defense collapsed. If neither of those were open, the plan was either to give it to Klobassa or reset.

"I didn't think she would shoot it," Osage head coach Chad Erickson said.

Klobassa made up her mind last second to fire a corner 3-point shot.

"It was last second just shoot," she said. "I didn't think that was going in. It was kind of miracle."

In a battle between two one-loss teams in the Top of Iowa East, this miracle was answered.

Klobassa's bucket pushed it to a two-possession lead in overtime then she recorded a steal and iced the game with two free throws to lift the Green Devils past West Fork 52-46 in OT at Osage High School.

"We have athletes and sometimes we have to push a little deeper than usual to come out on top," Klobassa said.

It keeps Osage (6-3, 5-1) in a first play tie in the standings with county rival St. Ansgar entering the holiday break. The Warhawks (4-3, 3-2) have dropped into a cluster of teams with at least two conference losses.

"It was a great shot, so we'll take it," Erickson said. "We're very happy with 5-1 at the break."

In the final game before teams go on a week-and-a-half break, it was a thriller.

There were five lead changes and five ties in the second half. West Fork took a two-point lead after Madisyn Bonner and Rylie Akins split a pair of free throws.

Aschenbrenner scored the last of her 16 points on a 5-foot jumper to tie the game at 43.

West Fork had a chance to win the game and as the clock was ticking, Warhawks head coach Rodney Huber called timeout with 1.5 seconds left, a move he looked back on wanting it to happen sooner.

"I've been coaching for 14 years and I generally lean towards letting my players play," said Huber, who was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. "Obviously, it looked like we weren't going to get a shot and I tried to save the possession."

A turnover and an Aschenbrenner heave that fell short sent the contest into an extra four minutes.

Brandau, who ended up with a game-high 18 points, scored the first four to give Osage the lead. Ellie Weaver answered with a trifecta to make it a one-point contest again.

"I thought we had a chance at the end," Weaver said. "Obviously, we didn't think they were going to hit a three on the other end."

Brandau blocked two shots that would have given West Fork the lead in the final 90 seconds. She nearly had double digit blocks on the night.

After not hitting a shot from beyond the arc in regulation, Osage canned one in the extra frame and it proved to be the dagger. Klobassa had seven of her eight points in the second half and OT.

"That third quarter was an eye-opener," Klobassa said.

The Green Devils dominated down low in the first quarter. Aschenbrenner had 10 points in the opening eight minutes and Brandau began her quest for double digit rebounds.

West Fork came out of the locker room and answered with a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the night at 26-24. Emma Martinek led the scoring department with 14 points and Bonner chipped in 11.

Huber is hopeful the break is a good time for the Warhawks to mentally reset.

"That's the most concerning part is the half-court defense and that's where we got to figure something out," he said.

Erickson is quite pleased with the Green Devils. They won despite a limited bench due to Kaebre Sullivan out with an injury and guard Rylie Tabbert fouling out in the second half.

"We'll come back and five-to-six days and get better," Erickson said.

