 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mediapolis dismantles Letts Louisa-Muscatine in convincing manner 61-18

  • 0

Mediapolis swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Letts Louisa-Muscatine 61-18 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Mediapolis and Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off on February 18, 2022 at Mediapolis High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with Riverside Highland in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News