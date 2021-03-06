Mason City's Williams, Spotts named First Team All-Conference

A pair of Mason City girls basketball players were named first team All-Conference by the CIML on Friday, in junior Jada Williams and freshman Reggi Spotts.

Williams and Spotts were two of five total Mason City players to make the CIML Iowa All-Conference list, with seniors Emma Hollander and Ashley Latham, along with freshman Kelsey McDonough, named Honorable Mention.

Williams was noted as a unanimous selection after averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Spotts put up a 15.9 points per game average, and 4.7 rebounds.

Here is the complete list. Local players are in bold.

CIML Iowa All-Conference Team

First Team

Maggie Phipps, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Caroline Wait, Senior, Ames

Ashley Iiams, Senior, Ames

Jada Williams, Junior, Mason City

Abigail Johnson, Sophomore, Ankeny

Jenna Pitz, Sophomore, Ankeny

Reggi Spotts, Freshman, Mason City