Mason City's Williams, Spotts named First Team All-Conference
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mason City's Williams, Spotts named First Team All-Conference

A pair of Mason City girls basketball players were named first team All-Conference by the CIML on Friday, in junior Jada Williams and freshman Reggi Spotts. 

Williams and Spotts were two of five total Mason City players to make the CIML Iowa All-Conference list, with seniors Emma Hollander and Ashley Latham, along with freshman Kelsey McDonough, named Honorable Mention. 

Williams was noted as a unanimous selection after averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. 

Spotts put up a 15.9 points per game average, and 4.7 rebounds. 

Here is the complete list. Local players are in bold. 

CIML Iowa All-Conference Team 

First Team 

Maggie Phipps, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Caroline Wait, Senior, Ames

Ashley Iiams, Senior, Ames

Jada Williams, Junior, Mason City

Mason City girls basketball vs Charles City - Williams

Jada Williams (10) scores against Charles City at a game in Mason City in February. 

Abigail Johnson, Sophomore, Ankeny

Jenna Pitz, Sophomore, Ankeny

Reggi Spotts, Freshman, Mason City

Mason City girls basketball vs Charles City - Spotts

Reggi Spotts (34) takes a shot from the free throw line at a game against Charles City earlier this season. 

Second Team 

Tory Bennett, Junior, Fort Dodge

Jackie Pippet, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Bella Robben, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Elle Street, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

Kennedy White, Sophomore, Ames

Ella Maschoff, Senior, Ankeny

Calyssa Wright, Senior, Ankeny

Honorable Mention

Ames- Ireland Buss-Sophomore, Julia Grawe-Sophomore

Ankeny- Rachel Christman-Senior

Ankeny Centennial, Avery Porter-Sophomore

Fort Dodge- Aleaha Porter, Cheyenne Miller-Hameed-Senior, Tristan Doster-Senior

Marshalltown- Lily Roberts-Junior, Sophie Younkin-Junior

GBball Mason City 2

Mason City senior Emma Hollander, center, plays defense during practice in November. 

Mason City- Emma Hollander-Senior, Ashley Latham-Senior, Kelsey McDonough-Freshman

Clear Lake girls basketball vs Mason City, 12-07-20-2.jpg

Kelsey McDonough (#40) jolts toward the ball as Xada Johnson (#52) moves in at a game in Clear Lake. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

