Mason City's Williams, Spotts named First Team All-Conference

A pair of Mason City girls basketball players were named first team All-Conference by the CIML on Friday, in junior Jada Williams and freshman Reggi Spotts.
Williams and Spotts were two of five total Mason City players to make the CIML Iowa All-Conference list, with seniors Emma Hollander and Ashley Latham, along with freshman Kelsey McDonough, named Honorable Mention.
Williams was noted as a unanimous selection after averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Spotts put up a 15.9 points per game average, and 4.7 rebounds.
Here is the complete list. Local players are in bold.
CIML Iowa All-Conference Team
First Team
Maggie Phipps, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Caroline Wait, Senior, Ames
Ashley Iiams, Senior, Ames
Jada Williams, Junior, Mason City
Abigail Johnson, Sophomore, Ankeny
Jenna Pitz, Sophomore, Ankeny
Reggi Spotts, Freshman, Mason City
Second Team
Tory Bennett, Junior, Fort Dodge
Jackie Pippet, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Bella Robben, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Elle Street, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
Kennedy White, Sophomore, Ames
Ella Maschoff, Senior, Ankeny
Calyssa Wright, Senior, Ankeny
Honorable Mention
Ames- Ireland Buss-Sophomore, Julia Grawe-Sophomore
Ankeny- Rachel Christman-Senior
Ankeny Centennial, Avery Porter-Sophomore
Fort Dodge- Aleaha Porter, Cheyenne Miller-Hameed-Senior, Tristan Doster-Senior
Marshalltown- Lily Roberts-Junior, Sophie Younkin-Junior
Mason City- Emma Hollander-Senior, Ashley Latham-Senior, Kelsey McDonough-Freshman
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.