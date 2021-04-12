Mason City's Klaahsen inducted into IGCA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame

To get a glimpse of what Curt Klaahsen’s resume looks like, all you need to do is visit the Mason City High School gym.
Since Klaahsen took over as head coach of the Mason City girls basketball team in 2007, the Mohawks have added seven state tournament-qualifying banners and one state championship banner to the wall.
But before Klaahsen’s time, the program at Mason City just didn’t have the team success.
“It was something we used as motivation from the beginning,” Klaahsen said. “We’d look at the wall and go, ‘Hey, there’s nothing up there. There’s no banners, no state championships, nothing.’ Our goal from the beginning was that we wanted to put things on the wall.”
After 14 years as head coach of the girls program, and many more years coaching beforehand, Klaahsen’s work was recognized. In 2020, he was notified that he would be inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Due to COVID-19, the induction ceremony was pushed back to 2021. On Sunday, he was finally recognized at halftime of the IGCA Class 1A vs. Class 2A All-Star game.
“When you first heard, it was a bit overwhelming,” Klaahsen said. “No one goes into coaching thinking that they’re going to make the hall of fame. You just do the daily work and take everything year by year. To receive a call that people feel like you’re at that level is just, like I said, overwhelming.”
To start his career, Klaahsen served as an assistant girls coach at Newell-Fonda for seven years. He got his first head coaching job at Atlantic and served that position for two seasons. Then he took on the duties as head coach of volleyball and girls basketball at Cherokee for 10 years before coming to Mason City.
During the 2010-20 decade, Klaahsen’s program was a mainstay at the state tournament. The Mohawks qualified seven times in 10 seasons and won the program’s first-ever state title in 2016.
Klaahsen is quick to deflect credit to the many players, coaches and supporters of the program for helping build it to the status it’s at today. However, many of those same people he deflects credit to say that he’s more than deserving of the recognition.
"I have a ton of respect for Klaahsen," junior guard Jada Williams said. "He's been one of the best coaches I've had. It's been fun playing for him, because he can be really strict, which is good. But outside, he can be really fun and it's just what a good coach needs."
Klaahsen originally started teaching and coaching at Newell-Fonda. He says former girls basketball coach Jody Maske deserves credit for his start in coaching girls instead of boys. Maske convinced him to join his staff to work with the guards on the team during the six-on-six days, and the rest is history.
Maske served as a mentor and has stayed in contact with Klaahsen throughout his career. Now, Klaahsen hopes to do the same to other young coaches. The state of Iowa needs them, and he wants to be there to help.
Klaahsen has started a recruiting and mentorship program for young coaches called “When Life Meets Coaching,” and even wrote a book, titled the same, which talks about his 30-year career in academics and athletics.
“That’s going to be my way to give back,” Klaahsen said. “Whenever I decide to quit coaching, I’m going to plan to help support coaches, because we need new coaches. It’s a big push of mine to help support coaches and give back, because I’ve had so many people give back to me.”
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.