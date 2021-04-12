Mason City's Klaahsen inducted into IGCA Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame

To get a glimpse of what Curt Klaahsen’s resume looks like, all you need to do is visit the Mason City High School gym.

Since Klaahsen took over as head coach of the Mason City girls basketball team in 2007, the Mohawks have added seven state tournament-qualifying banners and one state championship banner to the wall.

But before Klaahsen’s time, the program at Mason City just didn’t have the team success.

“It was something we used as motivation from the beginning,” Klaahsen said. “We’d look at the wall and go, ‘Hey, there’s nothing up there. There’s no banners, no state championships, nothing.’ Our goal from the beginning was that we wanted to put things on the wall.”

After 14 years as head coach of the girls program, and many more years coaching beforehand, Klaahsen’s work was recognized. In 2020, he was notified that he would be inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Due to COVID-19, the induction ceremony was pushed back to 2021. On Sunday, he was finally recognized at halftime of the IGCA Class 1A vs. Class 2A All-Star game.