 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City produces precision performance against Marshalltown 58-17

  • 0

Mason City lit up the scoreboard on December 9 to propel past Marshalltown for a 58-17 victory on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action

The first quarter gave Mason City a 25-2 lead over Marshalltown.

The RiverHawks' offense thundered in front for a 40-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Mason City steamrolled to a 49-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The RiverHawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 9-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Mason City and Marshalltown faced off on January 13, 2022 at Marshalltown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on December 3, Mason City squared off with Waterloo West in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News