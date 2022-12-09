Mason City produces precision performance against Marshalltown 58-17

Mason City lit up the scoreboard on December 9 to propel past Marshalltown for a 58-17 victory on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action
The first quarter gave Mason City a 25-2 lead over Marshalltown.
The RiverHawks' offense thundered in front for a 40-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.
Mason City steamrolled to a 49-11 lead heading into the final quarter.
The RiverHawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 9-6 advantage in the frame.
