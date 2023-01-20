Mason City pours it on Waterloo East 79-47

Mason City lit up the scoreboard on January 20 to propel past Waterloo East for a 79-47 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.