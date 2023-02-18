It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Mason City will take its 54-41 victory over Waverly-Sr at Mason City High on Feb. 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Mason City squared off with Jan. 31, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on Feb. 10, Mason City squared off with Ames in a basketball game. For results, click here.

