 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City Newman Catholic nips Nashua-Plainfield in taut scare 60-53

  • 0

Mason City Newman Catholic weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 60-53 victory against Nashua-Plainfield at Nashua-Plainfield High on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Mason City Newman Catholic faced off on January 18, 2022 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 1, Mason City Newman Catholic squared off with Algona Bishop Garrigan in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News