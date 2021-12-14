Mason City Newman Catholic mows down Rockford 60-20

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Mason City Newman Catholic turned out the lights on Rockford 60-20 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Rockford faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Nashua-Plainfield on December 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.