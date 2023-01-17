 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City Newman Catholic drums Nashua-Plainfield with resounding beat 47-26

  • 0

Mason City Newman Catholic showed no mercy to Nashua-Plainfield, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 47-26 victory at Mason City Newman Catholic High on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Mason City Newman Catholic squared off with January 18, 2022 at Nashua-Plainfield High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 10 at Rockford High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News