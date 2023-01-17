 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City makes Des Moines Hoover walk the plank 65-20

Mason City earned a convincing 65-20 win over Des Moines Hoover in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.

Last season, Mason City and Des Moines Hoover squared off with January 8, 2022 at Des Moines Hoover High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Mason City faced off against Fort Dodge. For results, click here.

