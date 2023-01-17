Mason City makes Des Moines Hoover walk the plank 65-20

Mason City earned a convincing 65-20 win over Des Moines Hoover in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Mason City and Des Moines Hoover squared off with January 8, 2022 at Des Moines Hoover High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.