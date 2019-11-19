The Mason City girls basketball team will host Emmetsburg in a scrimmage on Tuesday night, in the annual Hall of Pride scrimmage and community service project.
The JV team will scrimmage Emmetsburg at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity team to follow at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 dollars and all proceeds will go to the Salvation Army's "Toys for Tots" program. Attendees are also asked to bring a new and unwrapped toy, which can be put in one of the boxes in the gym lobby.
