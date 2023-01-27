 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City dims lights on Marshalltown 53-11

Mason City turned in a thorough domination of Marshalltown 53-11 at Mason City High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mason City and Marshalltown squared off with January 13, 2022 at Marshalltown High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 20, Mason City squared off with Waterloo East in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

