 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Mason City delivers smashing punch early to dump Des Moines Lincoln 61-23

  • 0

Mason City didn't tinker around with Des Moines Lincoln. A 61-23 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Mason City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-19 lead over Des Moines Lincoln.

Recently on December 16 , Mason City squared up on Ankeny Centennial in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News