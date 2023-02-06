An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mason City turned out the lights on Charles City 78-39 on February 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 31, Mason City faced off against Des Moines Roosevelt . For results, click here. Charles City took on Cresco Crestwood on January 31 at Charles City High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.