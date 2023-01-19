Mason City chalks up convincing victory over Des Moines Hoover 65-20

Mason City's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Des Moines Hoover 65-20 at Des Moines Hoover High on January 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Mason City and Des Moines Hoover squared off with January 8, 2022 at Des Moines Hoover High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 6, Mason City squared off with Fort Dodge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.