Marion topples Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-49

Marion edged Cedar Rapids Xavier in a close 52-49 encounter during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 11, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Marion took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 12 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
