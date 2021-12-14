Marion pounds out steady beat in win over Solon 41-39

Marion didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Solon 41-39 on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 4, Marion faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Solon took on Williamsburg on December 7 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap
The Wolves' shooting darted to a 21-16 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
Marion's edge showed as it carried a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Wolves would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
