Marion Linn-Mar's convoy passes Cedar Rapids CR Washington 59-43

Marion Linn-Mar collected a solid win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in a 59-43 verdict on January 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with January 28, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Iowa City . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Dubuque Hempstead on January 24 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.