Marion Linn-Mar unloads on Muscatine 72-37

Marion Linn-Mar dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-37 win over Muscatine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Marion Linn-Mar and Muscatine played in a 51-31 game on December 4, 2021. For more, click here.
