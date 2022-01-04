 Skip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar topples Cedar Rapids CR Washington 53-46

Marion Linn-Mar upended Cedar Rapids CR Washington for a narrow 53-46 victory at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Marion Linn-Mar made the first move by forging an 18-8 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Washington after the first quarter.

The Lions kept a 27-24 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Marion Linn-Mar 36-34.

