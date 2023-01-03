Marion Linn-Mar survives taut tilt with Waterloo West 72-68

A tight-knit tilt turned in Marion Linn-Mar's direction just enough to squeeze past Waterloo West 72-68 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 3.
