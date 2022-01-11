Marion Linn-Mar survives competitive clash with Cedar Rapids Prairie 48-45

Marion Linn-Mar upended Cedar Rapids Prairie for a narrow 48-45 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Lions darted in front of the Hawks 22-21 to begin the second quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar took control in the third quarter with a 48-45 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
