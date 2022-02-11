 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar slips past Iowa City 49-40

Marion Linn-Mar found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Iowa City 49-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Marion Linn-Mar broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-33 lead over Iowa City.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 13-7 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on February 1, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Falls and Iowa City took on Waterloo West on February 4 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

